Yes Bank crisis: SBI trying to bring in other major lenders to be part of bailout plan

The RBI on March 5 announced it was superseding the Yes Bank Board of Directors for a period of 30 days "owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the Bank".

State Bank of India (SBI), which is finalising a reconstruction plan for Yes Bank, is negotiating to rope in leading institutions, including HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and two others, for capital infusion in the private sector lender. This may lead to lifting of moratorium in the coming days.

However, sources said the final decision on who will bring in equity will depend on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which will decide the infusion plan. SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar had already indicated that if other investors are in the picture, the capital infusion can go up to over Rs 20,000 crore. SBI will then hold at least 26 per cent stake — of 49 per cent — in Yes Bank, while the rest will be picked up by other institutions. Though there was speculation about some private equity players and high-net-worth investors keen to join the reconstruction plan, the RBI is unlikely to approve their inclusion, said a source, adding there is also the possibility of other banks pitching in with bulk deposits of around Rs 30,000 crore to ease the liquidity crunch in the bank. The moratorium is likely to be lifted once the RBI approves the names of investors and their contribution.

Yes Bank administrator Prashant Kumar, on Monday, assured customers that the moratorium period could end by this weekend. On March 6, the RBI unveiled a reconstruction scheme indicating the possibility of SBI acquiring a 49 per cent equity stake in the private sector lender.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank on Wednesday said its inward real-time gross settlement (RTGS) services have been enabled to allow customers to make payments towards their credit card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. The announcement comes a day after its customers were allowed inward IMPS and NEFT services for the same purposes.

RTGS is used for payments of over Rs 2 lakh, while payments below this amount can be made using NEFT. Besides, loan and credit cards repayments to the bank can also be done through IMPS from other bank accounts. However, Yes Bank said outward online remittances, including RTGS and NEFT, are still suspended. “All clearing activities are suspended as of now.”

“Your EMIs (equated monthly instalments) will be honoured up to the prescribed limit, subject to reinstatement of clearing activities,” it said.

“Inward RTGS services have been enabled. You can make payments towards YES BANK Credit Card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts,” the bank said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In ‘moratorium-related FAQs’ posted on its website, Yes Bank has said services such as online remittances, clearing of cheques and demand drafts as well as outward payment of EMIs will continue to remain under restriction during the moratorium period. However, if an employer has a current account with Yes Bank and wants to pay salaries to employees, there will not be any problem in doing so. The bank on Tuesday allowed inward IMPS and NEFT services to enable its customers to make payments towards Yes Bank credit card EMIs and loans through other bank accounts.

Besides, within the limit of Rs 50,000, the lender has also allowed its customers to withdraw money from its own as well as other bank ATMs. In the FAQs, Yes Bank said, “all clearing activities are suspended as of now as per the directive. Your cheques already issued will not be honoured till the clearing activities are restarted or further directive from regulator.”

“Yes Bank DD/cheques will not be presented in clearing till further instructions or till reinstatement of clearing activities,” it said. “Yes Bank current account can be debited for more than Rs 50,000 towards disbursement of salaries in the accounts maintained with Yes Bank only,” it clarified. Further, it also said transfer from one Yes Bank account to another will be allowed without any restriction.

“However, customers can withdraw in a sum up to an aggregate of Rs 50,000 from all these accounts in the moratorium period till April 3, 2020,” it added.

If one wishes to liquidate a standalone fixed deposit in Yes Bank, it said the branches can liquidate standalone fixed deposits (FDs) amounting less than Rs 20,000 along with interest and pay in cash as per process. “For FDs equal to or above Rs 20,000 (along with interest) but less Rs 50,000 (along with interest), branches can issue demand draft (DD) to customers, however that DD can be presented for clearing only once the clearing services are re-instated,” it said.

The RBI, last Thursday, superseded the board of directors of Yes Bank for 30 days, “owing to serious deterioration in the financial position” of the bank and capped the deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per depositor. The central bank said “this has been done to quickly restore depositors’ confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation.”

