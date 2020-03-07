SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar: 49% stake in Yes Bank will cost Rs 2,450 crore

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar at a press conference at the SBI auditorium at Nariman Point in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar at a press conference at the SBI auditorium at Nariman Point in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suggested the possibility of the State Bank of India (SBI) acquiring a 49 per cent equity stake in Yes bank, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar Saturday said the company would need to invest Rs 2,450 crore as part of the deal to rescue the troubled lender.

“The survival of the bank is a must,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters, while assuring that interest of the shareholders would not be compromised.

He also said many potential investors had approached the SBI after seeing the draft scheme.

In the “Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme, 2020,” issued by the RBI less than 24 hours after it superseded the board of the bank and appointed an administrator, the central bank said: “State Bank of India has expressed its willingness to make an investment in Yes Bank and participate in its reconstruction scheme”. However, the RBI did not indicate whether other lenders were involved in the scheme.

The scheme states that the investor bank should agree to invest in the equity of the reconstructed bank (Yes Bank) to the extent that post-infusion, it holds 49 per cent shareholding in the bank at a price not less than Rs 10 — face value of Rs 2 and a premium of Rs 8.

Setting conditions for the investment, the RBI said the investor bank should not reduce its holding below 26 per cent before completion of three years from the date of infusion of the capital.

While the authorised capital has been pegged at Rs 5,000 crore, the number of equity shares will stand altered to 2400 crore shares of Rs 2 each, aggregating to Rs 4,800 crore, the scheme says. This means that a 49 per cent stake at Rs 10 per share (including the Rs 8 premium) will cost SBI about Rs 11,760 crore.

The draft came a day after the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. The RBI also superseded the board of the private sector lender, which is now being headed by former deputy managing director and CFO of SBI Prashant Kumar.

