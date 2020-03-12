Yes Bank crisis: Rs 20,000-crore loan under Rana Kapoor’s tenure declared NPA, says ED

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor at ED office in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor at ED office in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that Yes Bank had sanctioned Rs 30,000 crore during the tenure of founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor, of which Rs 20,000 crore was declared non-performing assets (NPAs).

Kapoor told a special court that the NPAs, before he was asked to step down in 2019, were only 1 per cent of the bank’s transactions. Hence the management after him should be held responsible. Kapoor said till a week before his arrest, he was in touch with senior officials of the government and the RBI to take over the bank again “because it was going down”. The ED arrested him on Sunday. The ED claimed he had received kick-backs and pecuniary benefits for sanctioning loans. The special court has sent him to further ED custody till March 16.

“Loans worth Rs 30,000 crore were given to various entities during his tenure, Rs 20,000 crore of which already turned into bad debt. There are 78 companies owned by the accused and his family members, and there is an apprehension that the amount has gone to these companies, whether the transactions shown are genuine or not or if the sanctioning of loans is quid pro quo,”special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves submitted before the court.

“I cannot be held responsible for this, the present management has not been able to perform. All public sector banks declare more than Rs 1 lakh crore as NPAs. I have been made a scapegoat in this case,” said Kapoor’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde. He added Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given a statement that somebody would be responsible for the bank’s current issues and the raid at Kapoor’s home Friday was done.

“I was in London for the past four months to pay up my debt … I came back to India as there were some negotiations between me, the RBI and the finance authorities to take over the bank again as it was going down. One week prior to this incident, I sat with several senior people of the government and the RBI. Thereafter, the moratorium on withdrawals was given by RBI and I was arrested,” Maneshinde argued on behalf of Kapoor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.