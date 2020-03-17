Yes Bank Crisis: No need for panic withdrawals, depositor money safe, says RBI Guv

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo)

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set to lift the moratorium on Yes Bank on March 18, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday assured depositors that their money in the bank is “absolutely safe” and there is “no need to go for panic withdrawals” from the bank.

“The depositors money is absolutely safe… and there is no reason for any undue worry or there is no need for rushing into withdrawing their deposits. In India, never in the history of banking, depositors have lost money. Their interests have always been protected,” Das said at a media conference here.

“The present scheme protects the interest of the depositors. So, I once again reiterate that the depositors need not worry… their money is safe after 6 pm on Wednesday. There is absolutely no reason for them or no need for them to go for panic withdrawal or for getting unduly worried. The underlying theme, the main point on which the (reconstruction) scheme is based, is to protect the interest of the depositors,” he added.

“Yes Bank has enough liquidity to meet any requirement. If there is a requirement, the Reserve Bank will provide necessary liquidity support to Yes Bank to meet its requirements. So that is a comforting factor for the depositors that the Reserve Bank will support Yes Bank with liquidity if it is required,” Das said.

“As you would have seen, swift action has been taken by the RBI and by the government. There has been very active coordination between the government of India, the finance ministry and the RBI,” he said

The moratorium will be lifted at 6 pm on March 18, he said. “As you can see, this has been a very swift and fast action, perhaps a record of sort. With regard to the restructuring scheme which has been notified by the government, I would like to say that it is a very credible and sustainable restructuring plan. We do believe it is credible and it will sustain in the years to come,” Das said.

“It is also an instance perhaps the first of its type. It is also an instance of public private partnership for revival of a private sector bank. Both the public sector led by the State Bank and major private sector players have joined hands to revive Yes Bank to take the restructuring scheme forward. It is perhaps the first of its type, and in India on earlier occasions, whenever there was failure of a commercial bank, the usual method has been amalgamation of the failed bank with a larger entity. This time we have not done so. This time the identity of Yes Bank is retained,” the Reserve Bank Governor said.

According to Das, the participation of private sector banks in particular demonstrates the confidence of major players in the banking sector in the revival plan. Yes Bank’s deposit base has fallen Rs 71,991 crore since September 2019 till date, according to the quarterly results announced by the bank on Saturday.

As of December 2019, the bank incurred a quarterly loss of Rs 18,564.25 crore and a period to date loss of Rs 19,097.78 crore.

Subsequent to this period, the private bank’s deposit base has seen a further reduction to Rs 137,506 crore.

On some state governments withdrawing money from private banks, Das said the RBI has written to all state governments, impressing upon them that the Indian banking sector is sound and safe and banking sector includes the private sector banks.

“We have specifically indicated that the health of the banking sector including the private banking sector is sound and safe and therefore, there is no reason for state government authorities to withdraw deposits or to take deposits or to keep away from the private sector banks,” he further said.

“Private sector banks are an important component of our banking sector. And therefore, it would be necessary that in the interest of financial stability, in the interest of banking stability, various authorities both at the Central and at the state level, continue their confidence in the private sector banks,” he said.

“I’m also happy to note that during all these months, when there were stories about Yes Bank having increasing difficulties, a large number of depositors have remained loyal and they are still with Yes Bank,” he said. “I do expect and appeal to them to continue their confidence and loyalty to Yes Bank. You have the big names of Indian banking sector, which are participating in the revival of Yes Bank.”

