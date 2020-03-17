Yes Bank bonds write-down: Indiabulls Housing Fin files plea in Bombay HC

A division Bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla Monday said in an interim order that any action pertaining to Yes Bank AT-1 bonds to be subject to its further orders. A division Bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla Monday said in an interim order that any action pertaining to Yes Bank AT-1 bonds to be subject to its further orders.

After debenture trustee Axis Trustee Services Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd — an additional tier 1 (AT-1) bondholder of Yes Bank — has moved the Bombay High Court against the RBI’s proposal to write-down the lender’s AT-1 bonds. A division Bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla Monday said in an interim order that any action pertaining to Yes Bank AT-1 bonds to be subject to its further orders.

Indiabulls, in its statement issued on March 8, had claimed that Yes Bank owes it nearly Rs 662 crore, which it had invested in AT-1 bonds in 2017 as a part of its treasury management. Senior counsels Dinyar Madan and Gaurav Joshi mentioned the plea by Indiabulls on Monday.

Earlier, Axis Trustee Services had sought from the high court a relief against the proposal by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as part of its plan to rescue Yes Bank, which has been under a moratorium since March 5.

A debenture trustee is an entity that serves as a liaison between the company that issued debentures and the debenture holders that are collecting interest payments. Tier 1 bonds are rated higher than equity but do not have a priority like secured creditors.

