Yes Bank Administrator: ‘Have made adequate precautions … ATMs, branches have cash’

People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad. (Source: Reuters/Amit Dave) People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad. (Source: Reuters/Amit Dave)

Yes Bank Administrator Prashant Kumar Tuesday said “there would not be any need to depend on any external requirement for the liquidity” and its ATMs and branches have adequate supply of cash.

“We are very happy to announce that at 6 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) the moratorium would be lifted. And all our customers would be able to enjoy the entire banking services, which they used to enjoy before the moratorium was imposed,” he said while addressing a media conference.

Shares of Yes Bank jumped over 58 per cent to Rs 58.65 on the BSE on Tuesday.

“We have made adequate precautions… all our ATMs and they are full with cash all our branches have adequate supply of the cash,” Kumar said.

“So, from the assessment side, there is absolutely no issue on the liquidity side and it is made very clear that there would not be any need to depend on any external requirement for the liquidity. But if there is a case, then those liquidity lines are adequately available to the bank,” Kumar said.

“We would also like to make a request to all our customers, there is absolutely no need to worry about the safety of your deposits. There is no need to withdraw. The way you were doing transactions earlier you can continue to do those transitions,” Kumar said.

As per Kumar, only one-third of the bank’s customers, who could have withdrawn the funds during the moratorium period, have withdrawn money to the extent of Rs 50,000. About the reconstruction scheme, Kumar said that due to support from the government, the RBI and the other financial institutions, the crisis at the bank was taken care within 13 days.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said not even a single Yes Bank share it holds would be sold before the three-year lock-in period. He also said that SBI would increase stake in Yes Bank to 49 per cent from current 42 per cent in second funding round.

On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on the troubled private sector lender, including capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.