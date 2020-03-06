‘Women borrowers growing faster than men; Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu lead list’

As the number of women borrowers has grown, awareness and credit consciousness among these women borrowers has also improved with self-monitoring women consumers growing by 62 per cent between 2018 and 2019. As the number of women borrowers has grown, awareness and credit consciousness among these women borrowers has also improved with self-monitoring women consumers growing by 62 per cent between 2018 and 2019.

The participation of Indian women consumers in the credit market is increasing rapidly, with the number of women borrowers in India increasing by 26 per cent since September 2013, showing a faster growth than male borrowers who showed an increase of 21 per cent, says a report from TransUnion Cibil.

According to TransUnion Cibil, 30 million women borrowers have gained access to credit products, with the share of women borrowers to total borrowers rising to 26 per cent as of Septembder 2019, up from 21 per cent in September 2013.

As the number of women borrowers has grown, awareness and credit consciousness among these women borrowers has also improved with self-monitoring women consumers growing by 62 per cent between 2018 and 2019. “This is twice the growth rate of self-monitoring male consumers (30 per cent),” it said.

TransUnion Cibil chief operating officer Harshala Chandorkar said, “The significant increase in the number of women who are seeking credit products is a promising indicator of the evolution of India’s credit market which has enabled increased economic opportunities for women borrowers. Financial institutions must unlock the significant potential that lies in customising product constructs for women borrowers to further drive business growth and enable greater customer experience for women consumers.”

As per the Cibil insights, 56 per cent of these self-monitoring women consumers are from the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Delhi. “It is important to note that while Andhra Pradesh only contributes to 5 per cent of this segment, 44 per cent of them go on to avail a loan or credit card within three months of checking their credit score and report, Cibil said.

Interestingly, 64 per cent of self-monitoring women consumers are millennials. “In the Indian credit and loan landscape, lenders are looking to onboard credit conscious consumers who will comply with the loan agreement and will repay the amount in full on time. A consumer’s score and report is a reflection of this credit-consciousness,” says Sujata Ahlawat, VP and head of direct-to-consumer interactive, TransUnion CIBIL.

“Indian women consumers are indeed much more cautious, conscious and responsible when it comes to credit, and it is interesting to see that their top loan preferences range from personal loans and consumer durables to credit cards. Women consumers may be viewed more positively because of better credit profiles than their male counterparts, and that will translate into more access to credit and faster loan approvals, too,” Ahlawat said.

Within three months of checking their credit score and report, 52 per cent of women consumers apply (enquire only) for at least one loan account or credit card. Additionally, 35 per cent of the overall base will go on to open a loan account or avail a credit card. Women have demonstrated their credit consciousness and within six months of checking their score and report, 45 per cent of them have improved their credit profiles.

The government and lenders are acknowledging this credit consciousness among women consumers. They have introduced various initiatives to boost women’s access to loans by providing them affordable credit. Lenders are also creating loans and credit card offerings that are specifically aimed at the woman consumer.

