What are withdrawal limits in different types of SBI debit cards?

The debit cards issued by the State Bank of India (SBI) come with a certain maximum withdraw limit. There are six types of debit cards issued by SBI, namely: Classic debit card, Silver international debit card, Global international debit card, My card international debit card, Gold international debit card, and Platinum international debit card.

Here are the withdrawal limits for SBI debit cards:

SBI Classic debit card

The Classic Debit card can be availed by SBI account holders and it provides facilities like booking movie tickets, bill payments, travel, online purchases and withdrawing cash from Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs). This card can be used to shop at around 5 lakh merchant outlets within India.

The minimum cash that can be withdrawn by using SBI classic debit card is Rs. 100 while the upper limit stands at Rs. 20,000. But for online/ point of sale (POS) online purchases, the upper limit is up to Rs. 50,000.

* POS sale infers that purchase is made by the customer using a debit card at the point of sale.

SBI Silver International Debit Card

The SBI Silver International Debit Card can be used to make payments online and withdraw cash both within India as well as globally. The maximum withdrawal limits for the Silver International Debit card within India is Rs. 40,000 but it varies globally as per the exchange rate of the country’s currency vis a vis 1000 US dollars. For online purchases, the upper limit is up to Rs. 75,000.

This card can be used to shop at around 5 lakh merchant outlets within India and 30 million globally.

SBI Global International Debit Card

The SBI Global International Debit card can be availed to shop at a greater number of merchant outlets both within India (6 lakhs) and about 30 million globally. The maximum withdrawal limits for the Global International Debit card within India is Rs. 40,000 but it varies globally as per the exchange rate of the country’s currency vis a vis Rs 40,000. For online purchases, the upper limit is up to Rs. 75,000.

SBI My Card International Debit Card

The domestic withdrawal limits for SBI My Card International Debit Card are the same as that of SBI Silver International and SBI Global International Debit Cards. The international withdrawing limits vary from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 40,000. For POS transaction limit transactions, payments are allowed for foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 75,000.

SBI Gold International Debit Card

The domestic withdrawal limit is limited to Rs 50,000 while the foreign withdrawal limit for SBI Gold International Debit Card is the currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000. The POS transaction limit for online payment is set as Rs 2 lakhs for these cards while the online transactions are allowed upto Rs 50,000.

SBI Platinum International Debit Card

The domestic withdrawal limit for SBI Platinum International Debit Card is fixed as Rs. 1 lakh while the international limit is in proportion to the currency exchange rate equivalent of Rs 1 lakh. The POS limit and the online payment limit of SBI Platinum International Card is Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 50, 000, respectively.