Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Visa terminates global debit card agreements with FTX

"The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters.

FTX Visa payments, Visa FTX paymentsFTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 new countries. (Representative image: Unsplash)

Visa Inc, the world’s largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

“We have terminated our global agreements with FTX and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer.”

FTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 new countries.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 09:45:29 am
