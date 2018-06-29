Urban cooperative banks protest against RBI move to appoint Board of Management

Urban Cooperative Banks with deposits of at least Rs 100 crore have been asked to set up the board within a month Urban Cooperative Banks with deposits of at least Rs 100 crore have been asked to set up the board within a month

The Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Banks Federation Limited has objected to the Reserve Bank of India appointing a separate Board of Management (BoM) for Urban Cooperative Banks (UCB)s. In a press note issued Thursday, the Federation said this move will hamper the banking function of the UCBs as well as create dual centres of power.

A few days ago, the RBI published guidelines for the appointment of a BoM in these banks. The BoM will function in tandem with the Board of Directors (BoD)s of the bank. The BoM, the guidelines said, would be appointed by the BoD and be responsible for the scrutiny of loan proposals and recommending action against bad loans, among other things. The RBI has mandated that the BoM should be constituted from persons with background in banking and finance.

At present, the BoD performs both the supervisory as well executive function of banks. The RBI has reasoned that such a BoM is necessary to protect the interests of deposit holders. UCBs with deposits of at least Rs 100 crore have been asked to constitute the BoM within a month, while other banks have been given two months’ time for the same.

Vidyadhar Anaskar, chairman of the Federation, said this move is not practical and will affect the functioning of the banks adversely. With this move, the BoD will be entrusted with taking decisions while the implementation of such decisions will lie with the BoM, Anaskar said in the press note. “This will make the working of the banks almost impossible,” he said. Also, difference of opinion between the supervisory and implementing bodies will create a conflict of interest, the note added.

This move was first proposed in 2010 but was opposed by the UCBs in view of its non-tenability, the note said. “It is indeed unfortunate that the RBI has decided to implement this now,” he said. Entrusting the BoD with the appointment of the BoM will result in nepotism, the note said. “If anything, the directors will try to appoint their supporters on the board,” it added.

Maharashtra’s Cooperative Act, Anaskar said, does not have any provision for appointing a BoM. “Till the state government amends its own Act, the RBI should not push for implementation of its guidelines,” he said. Protesting strongly against the creation of a second centre of power, the Federation said it will seek a nation-wide meeting of UCBs to discuss the matter.

