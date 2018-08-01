Urban Co-op Banks: Violations seen across 621 lenders during note ban, reveals RBI

Of the total 1,562 UCBs in the country, four states account for 71 per cent of the urban cooperative banks. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) Of the total 1,562 UCBs in the country, four states account for 71 per cent of the urban cooperative banks. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

A scrutiny of urban co-operative banks (UCBs) by the Reserve Bank of India has revealed that violations and discrepancies were seen across 621 UCBs during the demonetisation period post November, 2016. Gujarat, at 142, had the highest number of UCBs where violations were observed by the RBI, followed by 138 UCBs in Maharashtra, 65 in Tamil Nadu and 56 in Karnataka, according to data presented in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by P Radhakrishnan, Minister of State in the finance ministry,

Of the total 1,562 UCBs in the country, four states account for 71 per cent of the urban cooperative banks. As on March 31, 2017, Maharashtra has the highest number of UCBs at 502, followed by Karnataka at 264, Gujarat at 220 and Tamil Nadu at 129, as per separate RBI data on latest state-wise distribution of UCBs in the country.

“Further, as informed by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), a total of 50169 Cash Transaction Reporting (CTR) and 524 Suspicious Transaction (STRs) have been reported to FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit)-India by 112 DCCBs (District Central Cooperative Banks) during demonetisation period,” Radhakrishnan said. Banks are required to file CTRs with the FIU for cash deposits and withdrawals exceeding a certain limit in bank accounts, while STRs are filed for any suspicious activity observed in the account.

In the month of November 2016, when demonetization was announced, the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank Ltd (in Gujarat) reported the highest number of CTRs at 2,517, followed by Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank at 2,257 (Maharashtra), Sabarkantha District Central Cooperative Bank at 2,186 (Gujarat) and Nasik District Central Cooperative Bank (Maharashtra).

During the same month, Akola District Central Cooperative Bank (Maharashtra) reported the highest number of STRs at 66, followed by Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank at 30, Buldhana District Central Cooperative Bank (Maharashtra) at 11 and the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (Gujarat) at 2.

While UCBs are registered as cooperative societies supervised by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, the RBI regulates and supervises the banking functions of UCBs under the provisions of Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Submission of CTRs and STRs provides vital information to the Income Tax Department in checking tax evasion. The IT Department issued notices to a total of 3.04 lakh persons who had deposited cash or more than Rs 10 lakh in their bank accounts during the demonetization period but did not file income tax return by due date. This led to 2.09 of such identified non-filers filing their tax return and depositing self-assessment tax of Rs 6,416 crore.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App