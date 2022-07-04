scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
UPI transactions remain above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for second month in a row: NPCI data

The transaction value under Unified Payments Interface (or BHIM UPI) digital payments in June 2022 stood at Rs 10,14,384 crore, down by 2.6 per cent from the previous month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 5:04:07 pm
upi transactionsThe UPI-led payments during the month were in correspondence to a total of 5.86 billion transactions.

UPI-enabled digital transaction remained above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for the second month in a row, data from NPCI showed on Friday.

However, it was down by nearly 3 per cent from the previous month.

The transaction value under Unified Payments Interface (or BHIM UPI) digital payments in June 2022 stood at Rs 10,14,384 crore, down by 2.6 per cent from the previous month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed.

The UPI-led payments during the month were in correspondence to a total of 5.86 billion transactions.

In May 2022, the UPI transactions were valued at Rs 10,41,506 crore involving total number of 5.95 billion transactions.

In April, the UPI transactions were worth Rs 9,83,302 crore through a total of 5.58 billion transactions.

