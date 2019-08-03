Union Bank net up 73.2%, NII falls to Rs 2,518 cr in Q1

Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 73.25 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 224.43 crore for the three-month period ended June 2019, as against Rs 129.54 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s provisions during the quarter under review decreased 33.63 per cent to Rs 1,519.34 crore, from Rs 2,289.07 crore a year ago.

In the preceding quarter of the current fiscal, the state-owned lender had set aside Rs 5,766.15 crore in provisions.

Net interest income (NII), or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, decreased 4.11 per cent to Rs 2,518.19 crore, against Rs 2,626.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The bank further said that its gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 15.18 per cent in the June quarter, compared with 14.98 per cent in the March quarter and 16 per cent in the year-ago period.