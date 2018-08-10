Tribunal order to bolster bank recovery efforts

In an order by the Appellate Tribunal on August 2. (Representational Image) In an order by the Appellate Tribunal on August 2. (Representational Image)

Banks expect that their loan recovery efforts will be bolstered by a recent order of the Appellate Tribunal on matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which said that the Enforcement Directorate cannot claim rights over mortgaged assets of people suspected of criminal activity if such mortgages were created by banks prior to suspected fund diversion or money laundering by the defaulter entity.

In an August 2 order, the Tribunal ruled in favour of Standard Chartered Bank in a dispute with the Enforcement Directorate in the Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery case over attachment of assets mortgaged with the banks.

Banks will now have clear rights if mortgaged properties existed much prior to the dates of the crime. “So far, in cases involving frauds, we were unable to auction mortgaged assets of defaulting borrowers which were attached by enforcement agencies. This Order clearly gives banks first rights over mortgaged assets,” a senior banker having significant exposure to Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery said. Winsome Diamonds owes banks a total of Rs 4687 crore, most of it to the public sector banks.

“The mortgaged properties are security to the loans and cannot be subject matter of attachment particularly when the same were purchased and mortgaged prior to the events of funds diversion and fraud committed by the borrowers. The appellant bank is entitled to recover amounts in the above loan accounts and the appellant bank being the mortgagee/transferee of the interest in the properties is entitled to recover its dues with the sale of the properties. The properties stood transferred by way of mortgage to the appellant bank much before the alleged criminal action,” the Tribunal noted in its order.

The Tribunal further said that the banks have priority on assets of the secured creditors to recover the loan amount by sale of assets over which security interest is created, which remains unpaid. In many loan default and fraud cases, the recovery efforts get impeded by similar attachment of properties by enforcement agencies. Bankers said this order speed up resolution of non-performing assets.

The order is expected to enable corporate insolvency resolution cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. “Right now properties and assets mortgaged in favour of banks get stuck in legal processes especially in cases of loan fraud. This order should help clear that confusion and enable banks to recover their funds through sale of mortgages assets. This is useful at a time when banks are pursuing loan resolution cases at the various benches of the National Company Law Tribunal,” said Manoj Kumar, partner & head at Corporate Professionals Capital Pvt Ltd, which is dealing with some loan resolution cases.

A senior government official said the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which was passed by Parliament last month, strikes a balance between recognising rights of lenders of mortgaged assets and enabling the enforcement agencies to confiscate other assets/proceeds of crime of a fugitive economic offender.

The ED Mumbai has attached the properties belonging to Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery, Kohinoor Diamonds and Bombay Diamonds Company, which are all mortgaged with the consortium of banks on loan account of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery.

