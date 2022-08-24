HDFC Bank launches co-branded credit card with Tata Neu: Details here

HDFC Bank on Wednesday launched the ‘Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card’ in partnership with Tata Neu. The card will offer exclusive benefits to its customers, with even more rewards for customers who transact on Tata Neu and its partners.

The credit card will be available in two variants – Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card and Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card, and both these variants will be available on RuPay and Visa networks, the bank informed in a statement.

According to the private sector lender, the new credit card will allow customers to earn rewards on all spends, both online and in-store in the form of NeuCoins. (1 NeuCoin = Rs 1)

“Customers will earn 2 per cent NeuCoins with Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card, and 5 per cent NeuCoins with Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card on all purchases on partner Tata brands, both online and in-store. For domestic and international purchases outside of partner Tata brands, customers will earn 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent NeuCoins on the respective card variants,” the statement said.

Additionally, these new credit cards will boost existing rewards for Tata Neu customers on every purchase made through Tata Neu. Combined with existing Tata Neu benefits of 5 per cent NeuCoins, a customer can now earn a total of 7 per cent or 10 per cent of the value of their spends on the Tata Neu app depending on the card variant.

Speaking on the credit card launch, Parag Rao, Group Head- Payment Business, Consumer Finance Technology and Digital Banking at HDFC Bank said, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Digital on this exciting proposition that has brought together so many of their leading brands under the ambit of the Tata Neu app. Our range of cards will further enhance the shopping experience for customers, allowing them to redeem extraordinary rewards against a host of products ranging from groceries to flights.”

Modan Saha, CEO – Financial Services at Tata Digital said, “We are delighted to partner with one of India’s largest financial institutions – HDFC Bank – to offer our customers a credit card that will make their shopping experience even more rewarding. Customers will have a wide range of categories to choose from including grocery, travel, electronics, fashion, health, and wellness. The Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card resonates with the core proposition of Tata Neu – simplifying the lives of Indian consumers. We expect the card to further enhance the Tata Neu experience and have a wide appeal among our target audiences across the country.”

With the Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card, customers would be able to use NeuCoins earned to make purchases across categories ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, and pharmacy on Tata Neu and across all partner brands (online and in-store), giving them the flexibility and incentive to transact on Tata Neu ecosystem. They can also avail complimentary lounge access across airports in India and overseas.