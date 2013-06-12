Talk of likely NRI bonds keeps Indian rupee above 59 mark

The rupee was battered for the second day in a row,before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government came to its rescue. The central bank reportedly intervened in small measure just when it seemed the currency would pierce through the 59 mark  the currency hit a low of 58.95 to the dollar.

The government initiated damage-control measures as chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan said a raft of measures was being considered to rein in the current account deficit,among them non-resident Indian (NRI) bonds. We have now crossed into territories where the rupee is undervalued, the CEA observed,responding to a question on whether a further fall in the rupee was justified based on the countrys CAD.

Despite the rearguard action,however,the rupee closed the day at another lifetime low of 58.39 against the dollar as yields on US bonds inched up further; the currency had ended Mondays session at 58.14,with foreign funds taking money off the table.

In the week to May 31,the countrys foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.2 billion as foreign funds sold bonds. That trend has persisted  foreign investors have sold over $2 billion in the debt market since the start of June. As RBI governor D Subbarao has indicated,the central bank doesnt have much of an arsenal with which to defend the currency; forex reserves at the end of May 2013 were $287.9 billion,effectively seven months of import cover.

The selling in the debt markets could continue as US bond yields rise. During the Asian trading session on Tuesday,treasury yield hit a 14-month high. Its no surprise then that the government is looking to attract dollar flows,since the rupee has depreciated as much as 3.25% against the greenback in just two days.

Rajan confirmed that measures such as NRI bonds were being considered. India had raised $5 billion each through the India Millenium Deposits Scheme in 2001 and the Resurgent India bonds in 1998. Dealers said the talk of NRI bonds prompted most foreign banks to cut dollar positions rapidly which boosted the rupee all the way back to 58.30/$ at one point during trading hours.

Manoj Rane,MD and head of treasury at BNP Paribas Bank said the governments statements had reassured markets. I think one or two announcements were enough to bring some stability because the rupee had fallen rapidly, he said.

In some ways,the exchange rate has moved into no-mans land, said Paul Mackelen,senior forex strategist at HSBC. There is still selling pressures on the rupee, he said as globally,currencies of countries having a huge current account deficit similar to India are weakening as rapidly as the rupee.

Dealers said the market volume was thin and trade was dominated by the inter-bank segment. Customers are not there in large numbers,both in terms of selling and buying because the volatility has spooked them, said the chief forex trader at a large public sector bank.

In April,the RBI bought $518 million and its outstanding forward dollar sales position came down by $2.7 billion.

