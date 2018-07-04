Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking court-monitored probe in PNB scam

Supreme Court said that “unwarranted and uncalled” for allegations were made in it against the Prime Minister and Finance Minister without any material to back the claims. Supreme Court said that “unwarranted and uncalled” for allegations were made in it against the Prime Minister and Finance Minister without any material to back the claims.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a public interest litigation (PIL) which sought a court-monitored probe into the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam and other financial scandals, saying that “unwarranted and uncalled” for allegations were made in it against the Prime Minister and Finance Minister without any material to back the claims.

“In view of the unwarranted, uncalled for and vexatious assertions made in the petition, we are not inclined to entertain this petition. The petition is dismissed,” the bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said rejecting the plea by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma. The CJI pointed out that the fundamental principle of drafting a petition is that if a person is named, then there should be documents or averments in support of the assertions.

“This has to stop. You read newspapers and tarnish somebody’s image without any basis,” remarked Justice Chandrachud. “This, we should not encourage”, he added. When Sharma submitted that he would delete the names of the leaders from his petition, the bench said once a petition is filed, it goes to the bench which takes a decision and the lawyer cannot seek permission to delete something and file it again.

“Your allegations must be supported by documents and this is the law laid down by this court,” the bench said while dismissing the plea.

Appearing for the centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the “objectionable” averments in the petition against the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister and sought its dismissal. Terming it a “publicity interest litigation”, he told the bench that the CBI, which is probing the PNB fraud case, had filed chargesheets in the case.

