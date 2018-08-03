Stressed power assets: Is relief possible, Allahabad High Court asks Reserve Bank

The RBI circular had raised chances of insolvency proceeding being invoked against 34 stressed projects by as early as September. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) The RBI circular had raised chances of insolvency proceeding being invoked against 34 stressed projects by as early as September. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) whether it could relax its February 12 circular mandating 1-day default trigger for resolution of stressed assets, exclusively for the power projects.

While the RBI counsel could not give any commitment straightaway, the court told him to file a response by August 9, when it next hears the case. The circular had raised chances of insolvency proceeding being invoked against 34 stressed projects by as early as September.

In a submission to the court, the government is learnt to have cited the ‘uniqueness’ of the sector and the ‘usual delays’ in payment by discoms and argued that initiation of the resolution process could wait till at least 90-day default. As for the assets identified under the Samadhan scheme (11 projects with combined capacity of 12,460 MW), the government asked for an extension of the reference date (for designing a resolution plan within 180 days) from March 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.

The power ministry also argued that pushing the assets in the sector for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code “in a hurry” might jeopardise the country’s energy security and force liquidation of these assets for a fraction of their costs, causing huge losses to the banks.

Recently, the highest offer of Rs 2,500 crore quoted for GMR’s 1,370-MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, put the cost of the plant at Rs 1.8 crore/MW, significantly lower than the Rs 6 crore/MW needed to set up a coal-based power generation asset. Low prices offered for power projects reinforces the apprehension that the NCLT may bring down the value of projects, hurting both lenders and existing promoters.

Outlining various steps taken by the government to address the problems related to the sector, including UDAY, coal linkage scheme Shakti and the proposed ones like the SBI-led Samadhan and the REC-formulated Pariwartan, the Power Ministry said, “The situation of electricity demand lagging behind the capacity addition is temporary phenomenon and likely to correct very soon due to various initiatives of the government… and steady growth of our economy at a rate of more than 7 per cent per annum.”

The Power Ministry estimates that nearly 66,000 MW of power generation capacity in the private sector, entailing a financial exposure of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore may be under stress. About 70 per cent of these projects are either operational or nearing commercial production.

The government also informed the court that it had set up a high-level empowered committee last week to resolve various issues, including fuel allocation, and prevent stressed power assets worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore from becoming NPAs. —FE

