SBI mop-up from non-maintenance of balance falls in April-September

State Bank of India collected a total of Rs 2,893.75 crore as charges from customers not maintaining minimum average monthly balance (AMB) on savings accounts in the last one-and-a-half years.

SBI’s collections from non-maintenance of AMB fell sharply to Rs 459.88 crore in the first six months of current financial year (April-September 2018), as compared to Rs 2,433.87 crore in the full year of 2017-18, according to data provided by Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance, in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday. During April-September, SBI reported net loss of Rs 3,930.98 crore, as per the BSE data.

The amount collected by SBI on this account fell as the bank reduced charges on non- maintenance of minimum balance requirements with effect from October 1, 2017. Most banks — including private banks — levy charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance. SBI customers in metro and urban area are required to maintain AMB of Rs 3,000, semi-urban areas Rs 2,000 and rural areas Rs 1,000. SBI’s AMB requirements are much lower when compared with private banks, which mostly require metro customer to maintain at least Rs 10,000 on monthly basis.

After SBI, Punjab National Bank collected second highest charges of Rs 112.36 for non- maintenance of minimum balance, followed by Indian Bank at Rs 74.55 crore, Bank of Baroda Rs 66.59 crore and Central Bank of India 55.02 core. Even as SBI’s collections from these charges fell in the April-September period, the country’s largest lender still accounted for nearly half of the collections under this category by all public sector banks put together. Excluding Punjab & Sind Bank, which does not levy such charges, total collections by all public sector banks fell to Rs 989.15 crore during first six months of 2018-19, as compared to Rs 3,489.52 crore collected during 2017-18.

“The Reserve Bank of India master circular on customer service in banks (July 1, 2015) provides that banks are permitted to fix penal charges regarding non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings account, as per their Board approved policy, while ensuring that all such penal charges are reasonable and not out of line with the average cost of providing the services. As per their board approved policy, different banks have different norms regarding minimum balance requirement for savings account,” Shukla said. PSBs have not closed any account for non-maintenance of minimum balance charges, he said.

SBI reintroduced these charges from April 1, 2017, after a gap of four years. The bank reduced the minimum balance requirements subsequently from October 1, 2017 to provide relief to customers. SBI exempts various types of accounts from such charges These include accounts opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, no frill accounts, salary package accounts, Basic Savings Bank Deposit accounts, pensioners accounts, and accounts for minors up to the age group of 18, among others.