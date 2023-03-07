scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Share of female borrowers in retail loans rises to 26%

Among female borrowers, the average ticket size (ATS) has increased for all major retail loan products from CY 2020 to CY 2022, except personal loan and consumer durable (CD) loans.

The share of female borrowers in the retail loans outstanding has gone up to 26 per cent at Rs 26.07 lakh crore as of December 2022 from 25 per cent (Rs 20.47 lakh crore) in December 2021, an increase of Rs 5.60 lakh crore.

Total retail loan outstanding was Rs 100.28 lakh crore in December 2022, up from Rs 81.91 lakh crore a year ago, according to data compiled by CRIF High Mark, a credit information bureau.

Among major retail loan products availed by female borrowers in India, gold loans (42 per cent share), education loans (35 per cent), home loans (32 per cent) and loan against property (29 per cent) have higher share of female borrowers (by portfolio outstanding), compared to other products, as of December 2022, CRIF High Mark said.

The ATS of personal loan for female borrowers has reduced by 17 per cent from CY 2020 to CY 2022.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 05:40 IST
