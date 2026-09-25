SEBI changes settlement rules, clears common advertising code

SEBI has also separated “wrongful gains” from the calculation of the base amount, following concerns over “double counting” that could increase penalties.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday announced changes to its settlement proceedings framework, introducing a new formula to calculate settlement amounts and simplifying the process for entities seeking to settle proceedings, subject to specified thresholds.

The regulator also approved a common advertising code for regulated entities and announced other measures aimed at reducing the compliance burden.

The changes were announced at a press conference following SEBI’s board meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

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Under the revised framework, settlement terms will comprise a settlement amount, disgorgement of wrongful gains, where applicable, and remedial and regulatory terms, the regulator said.