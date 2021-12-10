scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Scheduled status to Paytm Payments Bank

According to the bank, it has been included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
Updated: December 10, 2021 9:46:28 am
Paytm IPO, Paytm IPO share allotmentThe interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in front of its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Illustration/File Photo)

Paytm Payments Bank has been given the scheduled bank status by the Reserve Bank of India.

With the scheduled bank status, the bank can explore new business opportunities, including participation in government and other large corporations issued request for proposals, primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos.

The approval will help it to bring more financial services and products, it said. (With PTI)

