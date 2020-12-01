SC rejects Chanda Kochhar’s appeal against sacking as ICICI Bank CEO

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Chanda Kochhar’s appeal against her sacking as the CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, news agency PTI reported. Kochhar had approached the apex court after the Bombay High Court dismissed her petition.

Kochar was sacked last year. The board also decided to claw back all bonuses given to her since 2009 when she took charge of the top post.

“Sorry, we are not inclined to interfere with the high court order,” a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said. “This falls within the realm of private bank and employee,” the apex court said.

The bank and Chanda Kochhar were under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018 that Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with her husband Deepak Kochhar and two relatives, six months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

Kochhar had claimed that she had requested in October 2018 for early retirement and the same was accepted by the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank. The committee of Justice (retired) B N Shrikrishna was appointed to investigate the allegation that Videocon Industries was granted loans by ICICI Bank and, in quid pro quo, it invested in Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar’s company, Nupower Renewables.

However, Justice Shrikrishna committee indicted Kochhar in January last year. In turn, the Director Board of the ICICI Bank terminated her employment. The Board took an action after it received and considered the enquiry report with due deliberations.

