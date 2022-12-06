scorecardresearch
SBI’s personal loan portfolio crosses Rs 5 lakh cr mark

"A series of tactical measures and digital initiatives undertaken over the past few years played a crucial role in our journey to the Rs 5 lakh crore under personal banking advances (other than housing)," said Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI.

Personal banking advances mainly comprise personal loan, pension loan, auto loan, education loans, personal-gold loan, and other personal loan products.
State Bank of India (SBI) Monday said its has surpassed the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in the personal banking advances as on November 30.

“A series of tactical measures and digital initiatives undertaken over the past few years played a crucial role in our journey to the Rs 5 lakh crore under personal banking advances (other than housing),” said Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI.

The lender marked the first Rs 1 lakh crore mark in January 2015, followed by Rs 2 lakh crore in January 2018, Rs 3 lakh crore in August 2020, when Covid-19 was at its peak, and the Rs 4 lakh mark in November 2021.

Personal banking advances mainly comprise personal loan, pension loan, auto loan, education loans, personal-gold loan, and other personal loan products.

Despite an increase in borrowing cost, following a 190 basis points hike in repo rate since May this year, banks personal loan segment has seen a healthy growth this year. The segment witnessed a growth of 20 per cent in September and 20.2 per cent in October, largely driven by housing and vehicle loans, according to the Reserve Bank’s sectoral deployment of bank credit.

