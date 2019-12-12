SBI under-reported NPAs by Rs 11,932 crore; FY19 loss would be Rs 6,968 crore: RBI

As per SBI, after subsequent slippage or upgradation during the current financial year, the remaining impact on the gross NPAs in the third quarter of current fiscal is Rs 3,143 core. As per SBI, after subsequent slippage or upgradation during the current financial year, the remaining impact on the gross NPAs in the third quarter of current fiscal is Rs 3,143 core.

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, has under-reported its bad loans, or non-performing assets (NPAs), by Rs 11,932 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2019 as per an assessment done by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). After taking into account the divergence and additional provisioning, the bank would have made a loss of Rs 6,968 crore in the year, the RBI said.

As per the RBI’s final Risk Assessment Report (RAR), SBI’s gross NPAs should have been higher by Rs 11,932 crore at Rs 1,84,682 crore as against Rs 1,72,750 crore for 2018-19, the bank said in a filing. Similarly, the net NPA should have been Rs 77,827 crore as compared to the disclosed figure of Rs 65,895 crore, reflecting a divergence of Rs 11,932 crore, it said.

While the provisions reported by SBI for fiscal 2019 was Rs 106,856 crore, the RBI said it should have been Rs 1,18,892 crore. The additional provision to be made by SBI works out to Rs 12,036 crore. After making this additional provisioning of Rs 12,036 crore in the balancesheet, the bank would have made a loss of Rs 6,968 crore for the year. SBI had posted a profit of Rs 862 crore for 2018-19 in May this year.

As per SBI, after subsequent slippage or upgradation during the current financial year, the remaining impact on the gross NPAs in the third quarter of current fiscal is Rs 3,143 core. The impact on provisioning in the third quarter stood at Rs 4,654 crore, it said. SBI shares declined by around 1 per cent to Rs 313.45 on the BSE on Tuesday.

There have been several instances of under-reporting of bad loans by banks, prompting regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI had recently linked CEO compensation to NPA under-reporting. In its guidelines on compensation of directors and CEOs of banks, the RBI said, “wherever the assessed divergence in bank’s provisioning for NPAs or asset classification exceeds the prescribed threshold for public disclosure, the bank should not pay the unvested portion of the variable compensation for the assessment year under ‘malus’ clause.” Several private banks had reported governance issues and suppressed non-performing assets to artificially show better performance even as their CEOs got higher pay packages year after year.

Explained New RBI, Sebi norms to act as deterrent Banks, which are saddled with huge bad loans, have been hiding such loans to show higher profits using various methods like evergreening of loans. Despite RBI and Sebi tightening disclosure norms, lenders have been under-reporting bad loans. With the RBI linking under-reporting to CEO’s pay and Sebi asking banks to report such divergence to the bourses within 24 hours, such practices are expected to come down in the future.

In November this year, market regulator Sebi had directed all listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loan provisioning within 24 hours of receiving RBI’s risk assessment report, rather than waiting to publish the details in their annual financial statements. In a circular, Sebi noted that disclosures in respect of divergence and provisioning are in the nature of material events and hence necessitate immediate disclosure. Further, this information is also price sensitive, requiring prompt disclosure by a listed entity.

Accordingly, the regulator has decided that “listed banks shall make disclosures of divergences and provisioning beyond specified threshold, as mentioned in aforesaid RBI notifications, as soon as reasonably possible and not later than 24 hours upon receipt of the Reserve Bank’s Final Risk Assessment Report (RAR), rather than waiting to publish them as part of annual financial statements”. The Sebi had stepped in for more disclosures after investors suffered losses when NPA under-reporting by banks led to erosion in market valuations.

Central Bank of India has reported an increased net loss of Rs 6,430.48 crore for 2018-19 due to NPA divergence after assessment of higher bad loans by the RBI. The bank reported Rs 11,333.24 crore net NPAs during the year, while the RBI assessed it at Rs 13,898.24 crore, leaving a gap of Rs 2,565 crore. Indian Bank reported a divergence of Rs 820 crore in its net NPAs for 2018-19, while Union Bank of India reported divergence of Rs 998.70 crore.

