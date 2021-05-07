SBI internet banking, YONO, UPI services to be hit later today: Everything you need to know

A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. (REUTERS)

India’s largest public-sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that its digital services will be affected on Friday night because of certain maintenance activities on its banking platforms.

SBI account holders will not be able to use internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services from 10:15 pm on Friday up to 1:45 am on Saturday, the lender said in a tweet Thursday evening.

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.15 hrs on 07-May-2021 and 01.45 hrs on 08-May-2021. During this period, INB / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” the image in the tweet read.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.

Last month too, SBI’s digital banking platforms – YONO, YONO lite, internet banking, UPI services were affected due to maintenance.

With over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country, SBI has the largest banking networkin India. It had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users as of December 31, 2020. Its number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

Presently, SBI has 35 million registered users of YONO platform.

-with inputs from PTI