scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Just 2 days remain to invest in SBI Utsav Deposit scheme: Here’s what you need to know

SBI's ‘Utsav’ Deposit scheme is a special term deposit scheme which is available for a limited time period. Under this scheme, the bank is offering an interest of 6.10 per cent on fixed deposits (FD) with a tenor of 1000 days.

A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. (Reuters/File)

State Bank of India (SBI) had launched the ‘Utsav’ Deposit scheme on August 15 this year to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The limited period term deposit offer is available to the bank’s account holders only for a period of 75-days which is ending this Friday (October 28).

What is SBI ‘Utsav’ Deposit?

SBI’s ‘Utsav’ Deposit scheme is a special term deposit scheme which is available for a limited time period. Under this scheme, the country’s largest public sector lender is offering an interest of 6.10 per cent on fixed deposits (FD) with a tenor of 1000 days. Additionally, senior citizens are eligible for 0.50 per cent additional interest over and above the standard rate applicable for general depositors.

SBI ‘Utsav’ Deposit: Key details

Last Date October 28
Tenor of Deposit 1,000 days
Eligible Deposits
Domestic Retail Term Deposits including NRO Term Deposits (less than Rs 2 crore), new and renewal deposits, term deposit and special term deposit only.
Exclusions
NRO Deposits of Staff and Senior Citizens
Interest Payment
Term Deposits – At monthly/quarterly/half yearly intervals. Special Term Deposits – On maturity. Interest, net of TDS, shall be credited to depositor’s account
Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)
At applicable rate as per Income-tax act
Premature Withdrawal
As applicable for retail term deposit
Loan Facility Available
Available through
Branch/INB/YONO Channels

SBI hikes term deposit rates

SBI last Friday raised its interest rates on term deposits by up to 0.80 per cent amid a ‘war for deposits’ in the banking system. Fixed deposits of under Rs 2 crore for a period of over 211 days but less than 1 year will earn an interest of 5.50 per cent from October 22, as against 4.70 per cent earlier. For other maturities, the quantum of the rate hike is lower at 0.25-0.60 per cent, while the 7-45 days deposit rate has been left untouched at 3 per cent per annum.

-with PTI inputs

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:48:26 pm
Next Story

Shikhar Dhawan on Bollywood debut Double XL: ‘Was confident I could pull it off’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement