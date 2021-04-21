SBI cautions its customers about fake loan offers

A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. (REUTERS)

India’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers about fake loans that are being offered by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. and other similar types of entities. The bank said that such firms are giving fake loan offers in order to scam their customers.

“BEWARE SBI CUSTOMERS! If you are contacted by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities then be informed that these are not associated with SBI. They are giving fake loan offers in order to scam our customers,” SBI said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In its statement, SBI said, “It has come to our notice that certain unknown persons are attempting to defraud the general public by offering loans from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities.”

The lender cautioned that it is not associated in any way with SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities, and the persons offering loans are not authorised to do so.

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 20, 2021

SBI cautioned the members of the public to not remit any processing/registration fees to the abovenamed company or any other entity.

The public sector lender added that all those people who require loans should approach their nearest branch and not encourage market intermediary.