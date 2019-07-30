SBI slashes deposit rates across all maturities by up to 75 bps

State Bank of India on Monday cut interest rates on deposits across all maturities by up to 75 basis points ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review next week.

It has slashed the interest rate on 7-45 days deposits by 75 basis points to 5 per cent from 5.75 per cent while for 46 days to 179 days, the rate has come down by 50 basis points to 5.75 per cent from 6.25 per cent. For deposits of 180 days to 210 days, the rate has been cut by 10 basis points and for 211 days to one year, interest rate has come down by 15 basis points to 6.25 per cent. For one year to two years, the rate will be down by 20 basis points to 6.80 per cent. The rate changes will be effective August 1.

As on March 31, 2019, SBI has a deposit base of over Rs 29 lakh crore with CASA (current account and savings account) ratio of 45.74 per cent and advances of over Rs 22 lakh crore. SBI commands around 35 per cent of market share in home loans and auto loans.

Explained Lending rate cut by banks still remains slow After the RBI slashed the key repo rate by 75 basis points this year, banks are moving slowly to bring down the rates for their customers. While SBI has taken the lead to slash the deposit rates, other banks are expected to follow suit in the coming days amid expectations of another 25 basis points of repo rate cut next week. However, banks are usually fast in slashing deposit rate while going slow in effecting a cut in lending rates.

The Reserve Bank of India has cut its key repo rate by 75 bps this year but commercial banks have mostly responded with just around 15-20 bps cuts in their key lending rates. SBI did not announce any reduction in lending rates on Monday. The government has already reduced interest rates on small savings schemes such as the National Savings Scheme, Public Provident Fund among others in late June by 10 bps.

Analysts said other banks may follow SBI’s lead in cutting deposit rates but the timing and size of the moves will vary. On July 19, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das discussed the slower transmission of rate reduction and stressed asset resolution with the CEOs of public sector banks and the Chief Executive of Indian Banks Association (IBA).

During the meeting, the issue of less than desired level of transmission of monetary policy rates was discussed with the CEOs of banks. Analysts are expecting another rate cut in the next policy review in August in the wake of the slowdown in growth and low inflation.