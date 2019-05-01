SBI savings account holders with over Rs 1 lakh balance to get lower interest from today

State Bank of India (SBI) will kickstart a new interest rate regime from Wednesday, under which it will link its rate on savings account with balance above Rs 1 lakh and short-term loans to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) repo rate. SBI had in March announced this decision, which is effective from May 1.

On savings accounts with deposits above Rs 1 lakh, SBI will be providing interest rate to customers that is 275 basis points lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate, which currently stands at 6 per cent, resulting in effective rate of 3.25 per cent per annum as against the 3.5 per cent rate prevalent currently.

However, SBI savings bank account holders with less than Rs 1 lakh balance will continue to get 3.5 per cent interest on deposits.

The interest rate on such balances will go up in case the Reserve Bank hikes repo rate (the rate at which it lends to banks) and may fall further if the repo rate continues its downward journey.

The SBI, which controls nearly a quarter of the banking system, was giving interest at a rate of 3.5 per cent for savings bank deposits up to Rs 1 crore and 4 per cent for deposits above Rs 1 crore till Tuesday (April 30).

In March, SBI had announced that it will be linking its savings deposits rates and short-term loans to the RBI’s repo rate from May 1 with an aim to ensure faster monetary transmission. The bank said all cash credit accounts and overdrafts with limits above Rs 1 lakh will also be linked to the benchmark policy rate, plus a spread of 2.25 per cent. “The Risk premiums over and above this floor rate would be based on the risk profile of the borrowers, as is the current practice,” according to its website. As of now, banks follow a system of internal benchmarks, including Prime Lending Rate, Benchmark Prime Lending Rate, Base rate and Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate. —WITH PTI