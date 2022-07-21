July 21, 2022 12:50:03 pm
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday received the board’s approval to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore through issuance of bonds.
The bank’s central board, at its meeting held on Wednesday, approved raising capital by way of issuance of Basel lll compliant debt instrument in USD/INR and/or any other convertible currency, in FY23, according to a regulatory filing.
The country’s largest lender in terms of asset size and customer base plans to raise fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital up to Rs 7,000 crore, subject to the government’s concurrence.
Also, it plans to raise fresh Tier 2 capital of up to Rs 4,000 crore.
Subscriber Only Stories
Shares of SBI gained 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 508.60 apiece on BSE.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
Punjab Speaker announces panel to clean Buddha Nullah
SBI receives board’s approval to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore
Telangana floods: State pegs losses at Rs 1,400 crore, seeks Rs 1,000 crore immediate central aid
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB releases supplementary exam score card
Pune: Police recover Rs 1 crore in investment scam where 570 hearing and speech impaired people were duped
Novak Djokovic handed blow as US Open confirms travel policy for unvaccinated players
IndusInd Bank shares jump over 5% after June quarter earnings
CEAT net profit declines 61 pc in June quarter
British historian attacks RRR for casting English as villains, gets roundly rejected on social media: ‘Denying colonialism is a crime’
Nothing phone (1) gets Nothing OS 1.1.0 update: Check what’s changing
Work-life balance: Women explain what ‘flexi-working’ means for professional growth, personal satisfaction
Pune Infra Watch: In latest flip-flop, PMRDA to prepare fresh DPR for 65-metre-wide inner ring road