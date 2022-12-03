scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

SBI raises Rs 10,000 cr via maiden infra bonds

The amount raised through these bonds, having 10-year maturity, will be utilized in enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segments, the bank said in a release.

State Bank of India (SBI) Friday said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.51 per cent.

The amount raised through these bonds, having 10-year maturity, will be utilized in enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segments, the bank said in a release.

The issue attracted 143 bids worth Rs 16,366 crore from investors and was oversubscribed by about 3.27 times against the base issue.

The lender said it decided to accept Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.51% payable annually for a tenor of 10 years. This represents a spread of 17 basis points (bps) over the corresponding government security.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

“Development of infrastructure is a key priority for the country and SBI, being the largest lender, has been in the forefront for advancement of social, green and other infrastructure projects. These long term bonds will help the bank in furthering the cause of infrastructure development,” said Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI.

This is the largest single infrastructure bond issued by any bank in the country, the release said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 12:27:43 am
Next Story

Sukanta Majumdar: Don’t be surprised if Lok Sabha and Bengal polls held simultaneously

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close