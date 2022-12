Your browser does not support the audio element. 0:00 / 0:00

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds until March 2024 to support business growth.

In an exchange filing, SBI said the central board of the bank at its meeting on Wednesday okayed the fundraise via the Basel III-compliant debt instrument in rupee or any other convertible currency up to FY24.