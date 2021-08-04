scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Must Read

SBI net profit in Q1 surges 55% to Rs 6,504 crore

State Bank of India's (SBI) standalone total income increased to Rs 77,347.17 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 74,457.86 crore in the same period a year ago, according to regulatory filing.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 3:17:19 pm
sbi, state bank of indiaA man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. (REUTERS)

The country’s biggest bank SBI on Wednesday posted a 55 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 6,504 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by decline in bad loans.

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 4,189.34 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

State Bank of India’s (SBI) standalone total income increased to Rs 77,347.17 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 74,457.86 crore in the same period a year ago, according to regulatory filing.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |IndiGo announces special fares on its 15 year anniversary

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 5.32 per cent at June-end from 5.44 per cent at June-end last year.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Similarly, net NPAs also declined to 1.7 per cent in June 2020 against 1.8 per cent a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, SBI’s net profit also rose by 55 per cent to Rs 7,379.91 crore as against Rs 4,776.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At the same time, total income increased to Rs 93,266.94 crore as compared to Rs 87,984.33 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 04: Latest News

Advertisement