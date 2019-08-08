SBI lowers lending rates by 15 bps from August 10

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Wednesday announced a 15-basis-point (bps) cut in its marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) across all tenors soon after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday.

With the fourth consecutive rate cut by the bank in the current fiscal year, the one year MCLR would come down to 8.25 per cent per annum from 8.40 per cent per annum with effect from August 10, 2019, while the MCLR for three year would come down to 8.45 per cent per annum, 8.35 per cent for two year, 8.10 per cent for six month, 7.95 per cent for three month and 7.90 per cent for one month and overnight lending.

With this MCLR cut, home loans would become cheaper by 35 bps since April 10, 2019. In addition, SBI is offering a Repo Linked Home Loan Product from July 1, 2019.

With the recent cut in the policy rate, SBI’s effective Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) for cash credit (CC) and overdraft (OD) customers will stand revised to 7.65 per cent effective from. September 01, 2019. —FE