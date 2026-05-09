SBI logs 5.6% rise in Q4 profit; says prolonged war may hit demand

SBI is a bellwether in the banking sector, and the bank’s loan and deposit growth provide an indication on the state of the banking system.

Banking bellwether State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a 5.6% on-year rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of

financial year 2026 (Q4FY26), missing analysts’ expectations as non-interest income fell sharply following the Reserve Bank of India’s restrictions on forex arbitrage and a rise in government bond yields due to the war in West Asia.

The lender’s net profit rose to Rs 19,684 crore in the quarter under review, against Rs 18,643 crore reported in the same period last year. The board has declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per share for FY26.

Chairman CS Setty, while maintaining his guidance of 13-15% growth in loans going forward, did caution that should the West Asia conflict continue for an extended period of time, there could be an impact on demand. “While the impact of the West Asia war has so far been limited, it could affect the consumption environment of the country if the war significantly prolonged,” Setty said.