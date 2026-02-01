SBI launches CHAKRA for financing RE, advanced cell chemistry and 6 other sunrise sectors

Through CHAKRA, SBI aims to build strong capabilities, support innovation‑focused enterprises, and improve the flow of capital to sectors driving India’s sustainable and technology-led future.

The country’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), Saturday launched CHAKRA — Centre of Excellence (CoE) for financing eight sunrise sectors, including renewable energy, advanced cell chemistry and battery storage.

Other sunrise domains are data centre infrastructure, smart infrastructure, electric mobility, green hydrogen, semiconductors and decarbonisation.

These sectors, emerging as key drivers of the coun­try’s economic future, entail capital investment of Rs 100 lakh crore over five years.

“India’s growth over the coming decades will be anchored in innovation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing. With CHAKRA, SBI is strengthening its institutional capability to understand emerging sectors, design specialised financing solutions and partner with the ecosystem to enable projects that meaningfully contribute to the nation’s development journey,” said C S Setty, chairman, SBI.