SBI invites bids from banks for Rs 20,000-crore QIP

State Bank of India (SBI) has sought bids from merchant bankers to run the process for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares worth up to Rs 20,000 crore.

“The bank intends to tap capital markets via QIP. The shareholders in accordance with Sebi (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009, accorded approval for raising equity capital not exceeding Rs 20,000 crore,” SBI said in a bid document. “However, the issue size may vary based on various factors including but not limited to the decision of the shareholders and management discretion, etc. The bank intends to initiate the work relating to appointment of BRLMs (book running lead managers) and other intermediaries to prepare the requisite documents and to undertake other related activities in relation to the QIP.”

SBI will select and appoint up to five merchant bankers with requisite experience, excluding SBI Capital Markets, who will together be designated as BRLMs. The BRLMs, in consultation with SBI, will form a syndicate as required under the applicable law, guidelines and regulations.

The last date for interested parties to submit their bids is January 5, following which presentations will be made by bidders on January 7.

Earlier this month, SBI had received shareholders’ nod for fundraising to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore through sale of shares, following board approval for the fund-raise. —FE