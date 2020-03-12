SBI cuts interest rate on SB accounts to 3%; min balance criteria removed

Further, SBI has reduced the one-year MCLR to 7.75 percent per annum from 7.85 percent, with effect from March 10.(File) Further, SBI has reduced the one-year MCLR to 7.75 percent per annum from 7.85 percent, with effect from March 10.(File)

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reduced and rationalised interest rate on all savings bank (SB) accounts to a flat 3 percent, in a move that could hit its 44.51 crore account holders. Simultaneously, it also decided to waive off the maintenance of average monthly balance (AMB) for all SB accounts. SBI also announced a reduction in its marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10-15 basis points (bps) across all tenors.

The bank currently pays 3.25 percent interest on SB accounts with a balance up to Rs one lakh and 3.25 percent on accounts with balance above Rs 1 lakh. Now, SBI will pay a uniform 3 percent interest rate on all SB accounts.

Currently, the bank’s SB customers need to maintain AMB of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 in metro, semi-urban and rural areas, respectively. SBI used to levy a penalty of Rs 5 to Rs 15 plus taxes on non-maintenance of AMB. Other nationalised banks too are expected to waive off AMB maintenance and cut SB deposit rates in the coming days. The AMB waiver is a “major initiative to bring “customer delight and a hassle-free banking experience”, SBI said.

Further, SBI has reduced the one-year MCLR to 7.75 percent per annum from 7.85 percent, with effect from March 10.

Consequently, EMIs on eligible home loan accounts (linked to MCLR) will get cheaper by around Rs 7 per Rs one lakh on a 30-year loan. EMIs on car loans will also be reduced by Rs 5 per Rs one lakh on a 7-year loan. The state-owned lender also cut the three-year MCLR from 8.15 percent to 8.05 per cent and three-months MCLR from 7.65 per cent to 7.50 per cent.

SBI also cut interest rates on term deposits (TDs) with effect from March 10. Retail TD interest rates have been cut by 10 bps for ‘one year & above’ tenor and 50 bps for deposits up to ‘45 days’. Bulk TD interest rates have been reduced by 15 bps for deposits in ‘180 days & above’ tenors.

