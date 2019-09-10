SBI cuts FD rates by 20-25 bps, MCLR by 10 bps

State Bank of India (SBI) Monday cut its retail term deposit rates by 20-25 basis points (bps) and bulk term deposit rates by 10-20 bps across tenors for the second time in the last two weeks.

The lender, which has linked almost all its loan and deposit products to the RBI’s repo rate, also announced a cut in its lending rate — marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) — by another 10 bps across tenors, in a bid to cash in on the upcoming festive season.

With the latest rate cut, SBI has lowered the rates by 40 bps so far this fiscal in five successive rate cuts. The new rates are effective Tuesday, SBI said in a statement. Accordingly, the one-year MCLR, for all existing retail lending rates, is down to 8.15 per cent from 8.25 per cent earlier. This is the lowest interest in the industry now. Other banks are also expected to follow suit in the coming days.

The bank attributed the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity for realigning its loan and deposit pricing. In April, when SBI had slashed rates for the first time by 5 bps, its one-year MCLR was at 8.55 per cent. Similar cuts were effected in May and July, while it went in for a higher 15 bps reduction in August, bringing down the benchmark rate to 8.25 per cent. And with the latest cut, it is down to a multi-year low of 8.15 per cent — the lowest in the industry.

SBI has already linked some deposit and loan categories to the repo rate and launched a repo-linked lending rate home loan.

For fixed deposits (FD) maturing in seven days to 45 days and 46 days to 179 days, the rate of interest is unchanged at 4.50 per cent and 5.50 per cent, respectively. SBI slashed the interest rates by 20 bps to 5.80 per cent on deposits maturing in 180 days to less than one year. For FDs maturing in one year to less than 2 year, SBI has cut the rate by 20 bps to 6.50 per cent interest, instead of 6.70 per cent effective September 10.

It has also cut the interest rate on term deposits maturing in two years to less than three years by 25 bps to 25 per cent.

Rivals HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 8.30 and 8.35 per cent, respectively, after their 10 bps reduction in the past two weeks.

It may be noted that lending rates are still much higher than the RBI’s repo rate of 5.40 per cent — which is at a nine-year low after the RBI cut it by a cumulative 110 bps since February.