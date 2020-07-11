SBI Chairman: ‘Across the board moratorium not needed … some sectors may need relief’

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar. (File) State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar. (File)

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said an extension of the loan moratorium permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or a one-time of restructuring loans may not be necessary across the board, adding that the economic recovery that is ongoing is sharper than expected and he is not “over-worried” about non-performing assets (NPAs).

“It would be premature to make a prediction on further extension of the loan moratorium,” Kumar said, at State Bank of India’s (SBI) banking and economics conclave on Friday. “In my view, moratorium (extension) is not required. (At least) an across the board moratorium is not needed. Some sectors may need relief, that’s a call the RBI will have to make.”

In March, the central bank had allowed a deferment of loan repayments for three months initially and later extended it till August 31. There have been calls for the RBI to extend this moratorium or come out with a one-time loan restructuring plan that would allow borrowers to renegotiate loan terms to extend the repayment cycle, cut loan rates etc.

Kumar said borrowers in general are cutting their liabilities and that SBI has been seeing loan repayments even from those accounts that were overdue. “Looking at SBI data for the moratorium, it seems to be a very manageable situation … People are cautious about increasing liability; a lot of corporates have deleveraged in the past 4-5 years. Financial system is also more resilient than 3-4 years ago … as most banks have increased their provision coverage ratio.”

He also said, “The recovery has been … sharper than expected, we have to watch for a few months to see whether this trend … will sustain.” Kumar was not alone in this assessment. Ashu Suyash, CEO and MD, Crisil Ltd, said “it is not gloom and doom across the board.”

