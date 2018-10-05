Sandeep Bakhshi: An ICICI hand for more than 32 years

Sandeep Bakhshi has been appointed as ICICI Bank’s CEO. (Source: icicifoundation.org) Sandeep Bakhshi has been appointed as ICICI Bank’s CEO. (Source: icicifoundation.org)

Sandeep Bakhshi, who has succeeded Chanda Kochhar as the new managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank, is a veteran in banking and insurance sector having worked in the group in a career spanning over 32 years.

In June 2018, Bakhshi, who was heading ICICI’s insurance arm, was brought in as wholetime director & chief operating officer of the bank, when Chanda Kochhar went on leave after Justice B N Srikrishna, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, was asked by the board of the bank to look into the anonymous whistle blower complaint alleging non-adherence of code of conduct, conflict of interest and quid pro quo by Chanda Kochhar while dealing “with certain borrowers” of the bank.

Bakhshi, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company since August 1, 2010, played a key role in the growth of the insurance firm and made it one of the leading private life insurance companies in the country. Prior to this role, Bakhshi was the deputy MD of ICICI Bank. In this role, he headed the retail and subsequently the wholesale business at the bank. Before moving to the bank, Bakhshi was MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

Bakhshi has extensive experience of leading both corporate and retail businesses across the ICICI Group.

He started his career with ICICI in 1986. He looked after the corporate clients for the Northern and Eastern regions of ICICI before joining ICICI Lombard in 2002. His work responsibilities included business development, project appraisals, project monitoring and business re-structuring. Bakhshi is a Mechanical Engineer from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh and has a post-graduate degree in management from Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur.

