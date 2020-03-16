Rs 8,415 crore worth of Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds written down

The bank said these bonds would be written down completely as originally proposed in the draft reconstruction scheme of the bank. (File Photo) The bank said these bonds would be written down completely as originally proposed in the draft reconstruction scheme of the bank. (File Photo)

In a major disappointment for Yes Bank’s bondholders, the bank has said the entire Rs 8,415 crore worth Additional Tier -1 (AT-1) bonds have been written down to zero. The bank said these bonds would be written down completely as originally proposed in the draft reconstruction scheme of the bank.

Bondholders, led by Axis Trustee Services, had opposed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) draft reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank which originally announced that all AT-1 bonds would be written down. It had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the RBI and Yes Bank for recovery of their investment.

In a stock exchange filing, the bank said the perpetual subordinated Basel III compliant AT-1 bonds issued by the bank for Rs 3,000 crore on December 23, 2016 and AT-I bonds worth Rs 5,415 crore issued on October 18, 2017 “have been fully written down and stand extinguished with immediate effect”.

AT-1 bonds are unsecured perpetual bonds — with no maturity — issued by banks to shore up their capital base to meet Basel III requirements.

“The AT-1 instruments will be fully converted/written-down permanently before amalgamation/ reconstitution in accordance with these rules,” Yes Bank said.

“Given that Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has been invoked by the RBI and the scheme has been notified, the bank is deemed to be non-viable or approaching non-viability and accordingly, the triggers for a write-down of certain Basel III AT-1 bonds issued by the bank have been triggered. Such AT-1 bonds would need to be fully written down permanently before any reconstruction of the bank is undertaken,” it added.

Meanwhile, the private lender said that IDFC Bank will invest Rs 250 crore in its equity under the RBI scheme.

State Bank of India and six private banks had earlier committed capital infusion.

