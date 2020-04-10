Reserve Bank puts on hold two key HDFC Bank appointments

HDFC Bank recently constituted a search panel to find the successor to Puri. (File Photo/Representational) HDFC Bank recently constituted a search panel to find the successor to Puri. (File Photo/Representational)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put on hold the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri as additional directors and executive directors of HDFC Bank, triggering speculation about the successor to Aditya Puri who is scheduled to retire as MD and CEO in October.

“We are now in receipt of a communication dated April 7, 2020 from the RBI stating that since these are important positions in the bank, the bank is advised to examine and submit the proposal after a new MD and CEO assumes charge later this year,” HDFC Bank said in a stock exchange filing. “The bank should accordingly ensure compliance with Reserve Bank’s instruction,” the RBI advised the bank.

The RBI move, which came over four months after HDFC Bank submitted the names for clearance, has led to speculation that the successor could be an internal candidate. Both Jagdishan and Zaveri are said to be in the reckoning for the top post at the bank.

HDFC Bank recently constituted a search panel to find the successor to Puri. Puri, who built the private lender from scratch since its inception in 1994 and made it the second largest lender with over Rs 9 lakh crore assets, is the country’s highest paid banker and is retiring on October 26.

“Jagdishan and Zaveri will continue as Additional Directors on the board of the bank till the ensuing annual general meeting, in terms of the relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013,” the filing said. The bank had intimated the RBI about the appointment of Jagdishan and Zaveri as additional directors and executive directors on November 28, 2019.

