Reserve Bank proposes 50 per cent of private bank heads’ pay as variable

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mooted new rules for heads of private banks including foreign lenders, proposing at least 50 per cent of their compensations should be part of variable pay.

In a discussion paper posted on its website late Monday evening, the RBI has proposed significant changes in the rules, stating that at least 50 per cent of the compensation of a whole-time director (WTD) and a chief executive officer (CEO) should be variable and that employee stock option plans (ESOPs) must be included as a component of variable pay. The paper recommends that variable pay be capped at 200 per cent of fixed pay, as against present cap of 70 per cent of fixed pay, which does not include ESOPs.

A minimum 50 per cent of variable pay should be in the form of non-cash components. A compulsory deferral mechanism for variable pay has also been proposed, regardless of the quantum of variable pay. The central bank also plans to mandate the imposition of financial penalties in case of divergence in recognition of non-performing assets (NPAs) or provisioning beyond RBI-prescribed thresholds for public disclosure. The paper prescribes quantitative and qualitative criteria to identify material risk takers, to whom guidelines shall also apply. In its statement, RBI invoked international codes and standards — FSB principles for sound compensation —practices implementation standards and basel committee’s range of methodologies for risk and performance alignment of remuneration among them — to explain need for new remuneration norms. —FE