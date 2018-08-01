RBI hikes interest rate for second consecutive time, home, auto loans to get expensive

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel attends a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India April 6, 2017. (Reuters/File) The Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel attends a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India April 6, 2017. (Reuters/File)

In line with market expectations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on inflationary concerns. The RBI Governor Urjit Patel-led six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the repo rate, at which it lends to other banks, to 6.5 per cent but kept its policy stance as “neutral”.

The hike in repo rate, the second time in two months, will have a direct bearing on home and auto loans. The move will lead to an increase in the interest customers pay on loans (home loan, car loan or personal loan). EMIs are also likely to go up.

Similarly, the reverse repo rate, at which it borrows from banks, was also raised by a similar proportion to 6.25 per cent.

The development also had its impact on the stock market, with the BSE index Sensex plunging from a record high to end 84.96 points lower at 37, 521.62.

In June, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 0.25 percent to 6.25 percent. That was the first increase since January 28, 2014 when rates were hiked by a similar proportion to 8 percent.

In the subsequent years, RBI cut the interest rate on six occasions. In its last revision, on August 2, 2017, rates were cut by 25 basis points to 6 per cent.

In the third bi-monthly monetary policy of the 2018-19, RBI cited various concerns to inflation like volatile crude prices, uncertainty in the global financial market, hardening of input prices for corporates, uneven distribution of rainfall, fiscal slippages and rise in MSP of foodgrains.

“Against the above backdrop, the MPC decided to increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points. The MPC reiterates its commitment to achieving the medium-term target for headline inflation of 4 per cent on a durable basis,” it said.

In terms of inflation, RBI said, it is projected at 4.6 per cent in second quarter, and 4.8 per cent in the second half of 2018-19.

Excluding the Housing Rent Allowance (HRA) impact, CPI-based retail inflation is projected at 4.4 per cent in the second quarter, 4.7-4.8 per cent in second half of the current fiscal.

In the last review, inflation for 2018-19 was projected at 4.8-4.9 per cent in the first half and 4.7 per cent in the second half, including the HRA impact for central government employees, with risks tilted to the upside.

“Excluding the impact of HRA revisions, CPI inflation was projected at 4.6 per cent in H1 and 4.7 per cent in H2. Actual inflation outcomes have been slightly below the projected trajectory as the seasonal summer surge in vegetable prices has remained somewhat muted in comparison with its past behaviour and fruits prices have declined,” it said.

Based on an overall assessment, it said, GDP growth projection for 2018-19 is retained, as in the June statement, at 7.4 per cent, ranging 7.5-7.6 per cent in first half and 7.3-7.4 per cent in second half, with risks evenly balanced.

Five members of MPC — Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Michael Debabrata Patra, Viral V Acharya and Urjit R Patel voted in favour of the decision while Ravindra H Dholakia voted against the decision.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from October 3 to 5, 2018.

With PTI inputs

