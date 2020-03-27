RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at a press conference. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, File) RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at a press conference. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, File)

In a bid to tackle the impact of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 4.4 per cent on Friday.

This apart, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which met on March 24, 26 and 27 had a majority of 4-2 towards the favour of a 75 bps rate cut.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd