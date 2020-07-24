Gross NPA of banks may rise to 12.5 per cent by March 2021: RBI Financial Stability Report

A sign for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sign is displayed inside central bank’s headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg) A sign for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sign is displayed inside central bank’s headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its Financial Stability Report on Friday where the central bank warned that the gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) may increase from 8.5 per cent in March 2020 to 12.5 per cent by March 2021.

The RBI in its semiannual report further said that if the macroeconomic environment worsens further, the GNPA ratio may escalate to 14.7 per cent under very severe stress.

“The financial system in India remains sound; nonetheless, in the current environment, the need for financial intermediaries to proactively augment capital and improve their resilience has acquired top priority,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in the foreword of the report.

He further said that in the evolving environment, while risk management has to be prudent, extreme risk aversion would have adverse outcomes for all.

Das’s comments come at a time when the credit growth has declined as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have severely hit the businesses and left lakhs of people jobless.

