RBI to soon issue new greenish-yellow coloured Rs 20 note

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Saturday said that it would soon issue new Rs 20 notes in greenish-yellow colour. The banknote in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series will have a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage.

“All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender,” the central bank clarified in a statement.

Bearing the signature of the central bank’s governor Shaktikanta Das, the dimension of the new Rs 20 note will be 63 mm x 129 mm. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the front and reverse.

The obverse (front) side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 20 – also written in Devanagari script, a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, with micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘Bharat’, ‘India’ and ’20’, along with with a guarantee clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards the right of Gandhi’s portrait. On the right side of the portrait are — an Ashoka Pillar emblem and electrotype (20) watermarks.

At the back is the motif of Ellora Caves, Swachh Bharat logo with slogan, language panel and year of printing of the note on the left.

As of today, the RBI has already introduced new Rs 10, Rs 50, Rs 200, Rs 500, Rs 2,000 banknotes.