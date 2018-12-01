Bank credit to NBFCs zoom 55.6% in 12 months 

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the sector for which the government was pushing the Reserve Bank India to provide more liquidity, is the largest beneficiary of bank credit with loan outstanding surging 55.6 per cent during the 12 months ended October 2018.

Total bank credit to NBFCs soared by over Rs two lakh crore to Rs 562,600 crore as of October 2018 from Rs 361,500 crore in the same period of last year, according to RBI data released on Friday. This is the largest credit growth witnessed by any of the sector in the economy during the last 12 months. Credit card outstanding ranks second in bank credit rise with 30.9 per cent growth to Rs 83,400 crore in the last 12 months. Non-food bank credit during the same period showed a rise of just 13.4 per cent to Rs 80,02,600 crore as of October 2018, the RBI says.

However, bank credit to NBFCs slowed down to 13.3 per cent during the April to October period of 2018. When the IL&FS payment crisis hit the financial sector in August, bank credit to NBFCs slowed down considerably, leading to a liquidity squeeze. Banks cut the funding tap to NBFCs virtually closing a major resource avenue for NBFCs and housing finance companies. The fundamental issue, however, is an asset-liability mismatch in the operations of NBFCs like IL&FS. What this means is that these firms borrow funds — say for three or five years — from the market and lend for longer tenures — 10 to 15 years. In a scenario where interest rates are rising, this hurt the NBFCs as their margins came under severe pressure and sourcing of funds became tough, said a banking source.

The RBI Board, in its meeting on November 19, did not consider any proposal to boost liquidity for the NBFC despite a strong pitch by the government nominees. The RBI, which was insisting that there was enough liquidity in the system, may have baulked at such a move on fears that such a facility was likely to be misused. However, the board is expected to take a view on the liquidity support in the next board meeting on December 14.

When the IL&FS issue rocked the financial sector in August this year, the NBFC sector was also hit with the system facing a liquidity shortage of over Rs one lakh crore. The government told the RBI to open a special liquidity window to provide credit to the NBFC sector. However, the RBI declined which in turn led to the government looking at an hitherto unused provision – Section 7 of the RBI Act to start the formal process of a discussion with the Governor oin this. Banks, mainly State Bank of India then came forward to buy NBFC assets to enable them tide over liquidity issues.

In 2008-09, the RBI offered a special repo window for banks to lend to NBFCs, mutual funds and housing finance companies after the global financial crisis.

After the showdown between the government and the Reserve Bank of India on the issue of liquidity in the non-banking financial sector, the RBI recently decided to allow banks to provide a lifeline to some of the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) through the partial credit enhancement (PCE) route. It allowed banks to provide partial credit enhancement to bonds issued by the systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial companies registered with the RBI and housing finance companies registered with National Housing Bank.